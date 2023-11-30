HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A gathering to honor the memory of a murder victim who died over three decades ago took place in Orange County.

On Wednesday, the family of Lisa Coburn Kesler created a roadside memorial for her just months after new technology allowed investigators to identify her.

It helped bring Kesler’s family some closure.

As the cross was etched next to I-40 in Hillsborough, it was an emotional moment for Lisa Kesler’s aunt, the only known family member of the young woman who disappeared three decades ago.

At the time, the unidentified remains were found by the side of road by a maintenance crew.

The spot where Kesler was found now has a simple—but elegant-looking white cross with flowers.

It was brought from Michigan to North Carolina by Lisa Kesler’s aunt, Kris Kowalski, and her husband to be placed at the spot where Kesler’s remains were found.

For 33 years, Kesler had been an unknown Jane Doe until this past September when new DNA technology allowed investigators to put a name to the victim’s pictures.

Then it was a matter of backtracking her life from Michigan to Atlanta to her last resting place beside the interstate.

At the roadside, Kowalski held her own informal memorial service for Kesler, playing a special song on her phone and praying.

Among those at the memorial—investigator Dylan Hendricks—whose last-ditch effort with a strand of hair led to the DNA discovery.

“It was very emotional for everyone,” said Hendricks. “Getting to reveal the name of this victim and have her family come and tell them the story of her final weeks before she was killed, it brought closure for them and helped out with everyone that was on scene.”

With the permission of the district attorney, investigators gave Kowalski a ring and a bracelet that had been found with Kesler after she was killed.

Hedricks said it was a moment that almost overwhelmed Kowalski.

“I think it was a mixture of emotions on her part, joy and in some sorrow and grieving about how we all got to this point,” he said. “She was very thankful to have those back in her possession.”

Now, the family has a lasting connection to the young woman whose life ended so tragically along that lonely highway in 1990.

As for where the case stands, investigators tell CBS 17 they continue to push it forward and hope to charge someone and go to court.

“It’s still open investigation,” said Hendricks. ” We’re still working it.”

“We’re trying to push it forward and gather information enough to be able to hopefully one day charge somebody and go to court,” he said. “We’re not to that point yet, but we’re always working on this case.”

They’re hoping for someone to provide that one bit of information that’ll let all the other pieces fall into place.