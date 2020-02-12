Judge overturns Silent Sam settlement between UNC, Confederate group

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A judge on Wednesday morning overturned the “Silent Sam” settlement between the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the Sons of Confederate Veterans group.
The settlement would have required UNC to give the fallen monument to the group and also pay $2.5 million.
At a hearing this morning, a judge found the Sons of Confederate Veterans didn’t have standing to bring a lawsuit against the university over the statue in the first place. The judge then voided the settlement.
The statue was torn down at a protest on Aug. 20, 2018.
This story will be updated as it develops.
