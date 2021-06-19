Juneteenth celebrated across the Triangle as more businesses observe it

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)– There were Juneteenth celebration across the Triangle, including in Chapel Hill and Carrboro on Saturday.

“All these organizations, people of color, men and women of color came together and tried to figure out what’s the best way that we can celebrate a holiday that celebrates our freedom. Our emancipation. Our Black American experience,” explained Kevin “Kaze” Thomas.

Thomas is the Director of Arts and Culture for Chapel Hill Downtown Partnership. Saturday was the Chapel Hill-Carrboro area’s inaugural Juneteenth celebration.

This as hundreds of top companies pledged last year to observe Juneteenth in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.

Thomas said some businesses in Chapel Hill are getting creative on how they observe the holiday.

“I know that D.B. Sutton’s salon, a white male business owner. He’s having a wine tasting on Juneteenth and giving 15 percent of the proceeds to the Sonja Haynes Stone Center. That was his way he felt like he could contribute,” Thomas mentioned.

CBS17 reached out to organizations connected to the business in the Triangle.

Downtown Raleigh Alliance said they don’t have information yet on how many companies there are observing the holiday.

“I don’t know what it will evolve into, but I’m hoping that this is the spark of the fire that 15, 20, 30 years from now nationwide it is a day you get off from work. White, black,