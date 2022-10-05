Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18. Photos from family of Clark and Woods. Scene photo by CBS 17

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The juvenile wanted in connection with the Sept. 18 murders of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods has been detained by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14, were found dead on Sept. 18 by two men who were riding ATVs while checking trail cameras, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Charles Blackwood said, “We hope this apprehension provides some relief to the families and friends of Devin and Lyric, who have experienced an excruciating loss.”

Under North Carolina General Statutes, no one at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office has the ability or authority to release any further information until such time the case is no longer under the jurisdiction of the Juvenile Court. The statute also prohibits any release of information such as who apprehended the individual and when and where the apprehension took place.

“We understand our community is hungry for information to help process this tragedy; however, the laws regarding juvenile confidentiality are ironclad. We have no ability to set them aside, even given the heightened interest in this case,” Blackwood added.

