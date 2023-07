Grass being placed at Kenan Memorial Stadium for the Chelsea vs. Wrexham soccer match. (Nick Sturdivant/CBS 17)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Express parking tickets are sold out for the Chelsea vs. Wrexham match at Kenan Memorial Stadium, according to town officials.

Officials said the Park & Ride via Tar Heel Express tickets are sold out and are no longer available.

The game is at Kenan Memorial Stadium on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

The Town of Chapel Hill encourages people to carpool if possible.

For more information about parking and traffic ahead of the game, click here.