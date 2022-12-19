HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A girl who was kidnapped from South Carolina and another missing child were found by authorities in North Carolina’s Orange County Monday afternoon, officials said.

A 5-year-old girl was abducted from her family in Rock Hill, South Carolina, which is south of Charlotte, according to a news release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Just before 1:15 p.m., troopers were told about the abduction and that the person who took the girl was believed to be traveling through North Carolina — with a destination in Virginia.

Troopers soon spotted the suspect’s vehicle along Interstate 85 just north of the Hillsborough Weigh Station in Orange County, the news release said.

The Rock Hill Police Department said Jovan Orlando Bradshaw, 38, “went to [a] school and took custody of a minor child in violation of a custody agreement. [He] then left the state and traveled into North Carolina with the minor child.”

Troopers Z. D. Gibbs and S. A. Harvin were able to stop the suspect’s vehicle on I-85 at the 165-mile marker.

“The driver was taken into custody without incident and the abducted 5-year-old girl was located safely in the vehicle,” the news release said.

Another child — who had been missing since May — was also found in the car, troopers said.

Both children were placed under the care of the Orange County Child Protective Services.

The suspect was turned over to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the news release said.