KKK met by counter-protesters at courthouse in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina Ku Klux Klan group was met by counter-protesters during an appearance at the Orange County courthouse in Hillsborough late Saturday afternoon.

The incident was first noticed by Orange County deputies who were changing shifts at their offices under part of the courthouse building, said Orange County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Alicia Stemper.

The deputies noticed some people in KKK attire and various signs gathering outside, Stemper said.

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood contacted Hillsborough police and both agencies agreed to monitor the situation, Stemper said.

Soon, the crowds swelled with counter-protesters, she said.

Officers were there with a “goal to ensure safety,” according to Stemper.

The KKK group had a large sign that indicated they were the Loyal White Knights from Pelham in northwest Caswell County.

Around 6:30 p.m., the KKK members and the counter-protesters left the scene without incident, Stemper said.

