Lag no more: Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools increasing pay for substitute teachers

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Chapel Hill-Carrboro school districts are increasing wages for substitute teachers in hopes of attracting more applicants. This comes as the district said 40 percent of classes needing a substitute are going uncovered each month.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s an empty classroom with children in it all day, but it does mean that other teachers are often left to cover a class in some instances, or perhaps an administrator may cover a class,” Andy Jenks, the district’s chief communications officer, said.

The school board just voted to raise wages for substitutes. For licensed subs, pay is going from $111 per day up to $135. For unlicensed subs, pay is going from $90 per day to $125.

“For years, our rates of pay had remained the same, and over time, we had started to lag behind other school districts in this area,” Jenks said.

The district is using money from vacant positions to pay for this and the extra cash will be included in next month’s paychecks. It said the new rates are among the best in the area.

“When our own employees are coming to us telling us ‘please make it more appealing for substitute teachers to work here, as opposed to other local bodies not too far away’, that’s an argument that we hear loud and clear,” Jenks said.