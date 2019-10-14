Animal seizure costing Orange County $1,000 a day to keep 57 dogs at shelter

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested a mother and son on Friday after authorities said they kept 57 dogs and puppies in unsanitary conditions on Alexander Drive in Chapel Hill.

Taylor Doar, 35, and Cynthia Riggan, 65, face charges of animal cruelty and will appear in court on Tuesday, October 15th.

Deputies obtained search warrants for their properties in the 6000 block of Alexander Drive and found the nearly 60 dogs in unsanitary conditions. There were different breeds of dogs and puppies which included English bulldogs, French bulldogs, Pit bulls, and Mastiffs.

Animal Services Director Bob Marotto said many of the dogs were malnourished, had fleas, and some had eye problems.

“The animals were being kept in side-by-side crates and they had fecal matter beneath them,” said Bob Marotto, director of Animal Services. “It seemed to be leading in the direction of a puppy mill.”

All 57 of the dogs were brought to the animal shelter in Orange County where they already had more than 200 animals.

“It does add a large load to our shelter operations,” Marotto said.

Marotto said they are having their staff work more flexible hours so the dogs can be properly cared for and they plan to bring in volunteers.

Not only does this influx of animals put more responsibility on staff, but it’s costing the county serious money.

Marotto said the boarding fee for each dog is $18 a day. With 57 dogs, that’s costing the county more than $1,000 a day.

“That’s not counting the care we are providing for veterinary needs and services that are being provided or that have already been provided,” Marotto said.

Marotto said the county will be petitioning the court to ask the dog owners to post a bond to help pay for the cost of care of these animals.

If that doesn’t happen, the court has the ability to order the animals be surrendered to the county, so that the county can start finding new homes for them.

“If that comes to pass, we will publicize that so members of the public are aware that we have these animals available for adoption and rehoming,” Marotto said.

Right now the shelter is taking donations, so if you would like to drop off dog food, cat food, or money, you can just bring it by the shelter at 1601 Eubanks Road in Chapel Hill.

