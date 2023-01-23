GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A business check by deputies just after midnight Saturday led to a felony drug charge for an Orange County man.

At 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, Alamance County Sheriff’s deputies said they were checking on a business in the 4000 block of N.C. 49 North near the Pleasant Grove community, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they saw two vehicles in the parking lot with two individuals inside one of the vehicles.

While speaking with the occupants, deputies detected the odor of marijuana from the vehicle where the two individuals were located, the sheriff’s office said.

When asked about the odor of marijuana, one of the individuals, identified as 23-year-old Tavion Jarelle Henderson, of Efland, stated that he had a “joint” on his person, according to the sheriff’s office. It said he asked if he could retrieve it, and the deputies allowed him.

Henderson then produced a plastic bag containing a white rock type substance that he willingly identified as cocaine, the sheriff’s office said.

Henderson was arrested and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center.

His secured bond was set at $2,500.