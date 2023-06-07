CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — An apartment in Chapel Hill was damaged Tuesday night during a shooting, according to police.

On Tuesday at 9:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Officers said they discovered that a gunshot damaged an apartment. No one was injured and police believe this was an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday). Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515 or click here.