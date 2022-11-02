CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has released some results Wednesday after testing dozens of their buildings for lead.

UNC Environment, Health and Safety tweeted out the results from 10 buildings on campus, some of which are residence halls.

Seven out of those 10 had detectable levels of lead, the tweet stated.

According to UNC’s website, complete and partial results for the 10 buildings are as follows:

Bingham Hall — (Detected in some drinking fountains and a bottle filler)

— (Detected in some drinking fountains and a bottle filler) Campus Y — (Not detected)

— (Not detected) Carolina Hall — (Detected in breakroom sink)

— (Detected in breakroom sink) Cheek/Clark Bldg — (Detected in one drinking fountain near room 12006)

— (Detected in one drinking fountain near room 12006) Coker Hall — (Detected in some breakrooms and a lab in room 108)

— (Detected in some breakrooms and a lab in room 108) Davie Hall — (Not detected)

— (Not detected) Hanes Art — (Detected in a breakroom and three lab sinks in room 301)

— (Detected in a breakroom and three lab sinks in room 301) Steele Bldg — (Not detected)

— (Not detected) Swain Hall — (Detected in a breakroom sink)

— (Detected in a breakroom sink) Wilson Hall — (Detected in some breakroom sinks, some drinking fountains and a bottle filler)

Many buildings, including residence halls, had previously tested positive for lead in recent weeks.

If lead is then detected, the water is shut off to each positive fixture.

