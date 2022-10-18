CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Lead has been detected in two University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill residence halls, campus leaders say.

The university’s Department of Environment, Health and Safety says detectable levels of lead have been found in another five buildings recently — including the Spencer and Stacy residence halls.

The other buildings where lead was detected are Battle Hall, Hill Hall and the Henry Owl Building.

It brings the total number of campus buildings where lead has been detected to 13 since late August.

Lead was found in three drinking fountains in Spencer Residence Hall, with the highest level reaching 6.4 parts per billion. A sample from one drinking fountain in Stacy Residence Hall showed 1.1 parts per billion.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency forces public water systems to take action when the lead level reaches more than 15 parts per billion.

UNC previously said it found lead in sinks and fountains in Wilson Library, South Building and Fordham, Hamilton, Manning, Phillips, Carrington and Taylor halls.