HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A loud boom heard and felt in Hillsborough late Thursday morning was an earthquake, the United States Geological Survey has confirmed with CBS 17.

According to Thomas Pratt, a research geophysicist with the USGS, the magnitude 2.2 quake didn’t initially register, but further analysis showed it was an earthquake.

The boom was felt in several parts of Orange County, with more than a dozen reports to officials about noise, shaking and rattling buildings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.