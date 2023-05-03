CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Carrboro Police Department has closed a block of West Main Street after a power pole was damaged in a traffic crash.

Police said just after 6:15 p.m. a crash caused a power pole to hang over the 100 block of West Main Street running from North Greensboro Street to Jones Ferry Road. That stretch of road is now closed to traffic.

“Duke Power has been notified. We do not know when the roadway will be open again,” Chris Atack said, Carrboro’s Chief of Police said.

He also said updates will be sent when appropriate.