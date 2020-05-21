Major Chapel Hill road shut down after large tree falls, blocks road, officials say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A major road in Chapel Hill had to be shut down Thursday morning after a large tree fell in the road, according to the Town of Chapel Hill.

N. Estes Drive between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and E. Franklin Street had to be closed when a tree fell early on Thursday morning.

As of 5:25 a.m., the road was still closed and Chapel Hill police are asking drivers to avoid the area and take an alternate route to wherever they may be going. Crews are currently on scene working to get the tree out of the road.

Officials did not say what caused the tree to come down.

There is no estimate on when the road will be reopened, according to a press release from the town.

CBS 17 has a crew headed to the scene and this story will be updated as it develops.

More headlines from CBS17.com: