Major Chapel Hill road to switch to one-way traffic for up to 2 weeks

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A major road in Chapel Hill will become a one-way road for about two weeks.

Country Club Road is being reconstructed from Raleigh Street to Raleigh Road.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 1, only westbound traffic will be allowed in the direction of Raleigh Road to Raleigh Street. All other traffic will be detoured to Raleigh Street.

Pedestrians will be able to use the sidewalks. Bicycle traffic should use the sidewalks or follow the detour.

Crews will be working from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. The closure is expected to last 10 to 14 days.