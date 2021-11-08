Major downtown Chapel Hill road to close for a month

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Construction will disrupt traffic flow in downtown Chapel Hill for a month.

Starting Monday, East Rosemary Street will be closed to thru traffic between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. during the week until Dec. 6.

Drivers will still be able to access the Wallace Deck from Henderson Street.

Motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians will be required to follow the detour and posted road signs.

Chapel Hill town officials say the nearest detours are Columbia, Franklin and Henderson streets.