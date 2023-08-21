CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Starting this week, Chapel Hill drivers can expect road and lane closures that’ll last for several months.

East Rosemary Street will close between Columbia and the Wallace Parking Deck for six months so construction crews build a new parking deck.

Also, drivers can expect a three-month-long northbound lane closure on Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard near Estes Drive starting Wednesday. Both closures are because of nearby construction projects.

The closures come as classes start back at UNC this week and Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools go back next week.

“Give yourself some extra time. Expect that it’ll be slower and that’ll help avoid headaches all around,” said Alex Carrasquillo, town spokesperson.

Town officials tell CBS 17 people will still be able to park at the Rosemary and Columbia public parking lot.