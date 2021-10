CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A street in downtown Chapel Hill is set to be reduced to one lane for construction this week.

Starting Monday and lasting through Friday, Oct. 22, East Rosemary Street will be reduced to one lane between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. for utility work.

The closure is all part of the East Rosemary Redevelopment Project.

Flaggers will be directing drivers through the closure. Sidewalk users should take a detour around this closure.