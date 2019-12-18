Man and woman dead in Hillsborough ‘suspicious death’ investigation

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Orange County are investigating after they say two people were found dead at a residence in Hillsborough.

Deputies say they responded to a suspicious death call on Ramblewood Drive around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The bodies of Jennifer Johnson Miles, 59, and Thomas Bradshaw Claytor, 55, were found at the home.

Miles sand Claytor were in a long-term relationship and living at that address together, the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office’s investigators say they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to community safety. More information will be released as it becomes available.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now



