CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest was made after a man wielded a knife and made threats Wednesday morning on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus.

The 911 call came in at 8:56 a.m., according to UNC. Officers responded to the disturbance at the Bojangles restaurant in the Frank Porter Graham Student Union on South Road.

A man threatened employees with a knife before leaving the building and threatening a Town of Chapel Hill bus driver, the university stated. UNC police confirmed the man’s identity as Richard Mangum.

Officers confronted Mangum on South Road and arrested and took him into custody. He was transported to the Orange County Jail.

No one was injured during this incident.

“Thanks to the fast thinking of the person who called 911, the UNC Police officers responded quickly and apprehended this individual before the situation could escalate. We are grateful to our officers on the ground for mitigating the threat. This is an example of our safety systems working,” George Battle, UNC’s vice chancellor of Institutional Integrity and Risk Management said.