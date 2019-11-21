Man arrested in connection with weekend shooting near Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Orange County investigators say a man is facing a felony charge following a Nov. 9 shooting near Hillsborough.

Deputies say Joshua Lewis McDougald, 31, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflicting serious injury following a shooting that occurred in the 2700 block of NC 86 North.

The location is approximately 4 miles north of downtown Hillsborough.

Nathan Johnson Jr., 24, is recovering after being shot with a 9mm handgun.

Johnson suffered a through-and-through wound to his side.

Johnson’s girlfriend contacted 911 but did not provide any details regarding how the incident occurred.

When deputies arrived on scene, only Johnson and his girlfriend there.;

Both denied knowing who fired the shots.

Johnson was taken to Duke Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Following an investigation and multiple interviews, investigators filed charges the same day against McDougald, of Club Boulevard in Durham.

The suspect and victim know each other, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

With the assistance of the US Marshals Carolina Fugitive Task Force, authorities arrested McDougald Thursday morning in Durham at the home of a relative.

He is currently in the custody of the Orange County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.

He is expected to make his first court appearance Friday at 2 p.m.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now