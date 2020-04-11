Man burglarized several UNC dorms after most students moved out, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Several residence halls at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have been burglarized during the COVID-19 pandemic.

UNC Campus Police say they arrested Marques Mann on Thursday for breaking and entering and felony larceny. Over the past few weeks, Mann burglarized student apartments at the Rams Village 2 and Rams Village 5 residence halls, police said.

“It sort of made me recognize all of these fears that I’ve been having staying in the apartments alone,” said Alex Filby, a sophomore who still lives in Rams Village 2. “You’re more conscious of all the noises that happen.”​

In March, the university closed the dorms and moved classes online over concerns about the spread of COVID-19. A majority of students were required to move off campus, but Filby tells CBS 17 she was granted an exception to stay.

“There’s one person left in my dorm, which is kind of you know, indescribable to walk through the halls completely alone,” Filby said.

Filby said she’s grateful her place wasn’t burglarized but says she knows other students who couldn’t return to campus and had to leave their belongings behind.​​

“It’s disappointing in my opinion to feel like people would take advantage of students in this situation,” she said. “Especially for students who had to abandon their housing and rooms as they know it.”​​

Since the burglaries, Filby said she’s noticed more police patrolling campus.

