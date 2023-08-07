CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was apprehended and charged for a sex crime at a grocery store on Sunday, according to the Carrboro Police Department.

Officers responded to the Food Lion at 602 Jones Ferry Road in Carrboro after someone reported that a woman had been assaulted.

Police said Antione Brooks, a 39-year-old from Carrboro, was located and charged with one count of felony second degree forcible sexual offense. He has since been confined to the Orange County Jail where his bond was set at $20,000.

Police are seeking more information from the public following this charge against Brooks.

A release on Monday said there is “reason to believe there may be additional victims in this case.”

Booking photo of Antione Brooks, 39. (Orange County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone who has information on this incident, or any others, involving Brooks is asked to contact police at (919) 918-7397 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 942-7515.