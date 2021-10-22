Man charged with murder in Carrboro double shooting that left 1 dead, 1 seriously injured

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were shot, one fatally, at an apartment complex in Carrboro on Friday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to Berkshire 54 Apartment Homes, located at 112 N.C. Highway 54, at around 2:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting call.

According to authorities, two people were shot during the incident and one was pronounced dead at the scene. The second person shot was taken to UNC Hospitals “with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries,” police said.

Police have not yet released the identity of the person who was killed.

Brandon Lee Freeman, 27, who lived at the apartment complex, was arrested and charged in connection with the double shooting.

He is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Freeman is being held in the Orange County Jail without bond.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and police said they are unable to release any further information, but they did say that the shooting “appears to be an isolated incident” and they don’t believe there is any threat to the public at this time.

If you have additional information on this incident, contact Investigator Trey Kennedy with the Carrboro Police Department at (919) 918-7412, or Crime Stoppers at (919) 942-7515.