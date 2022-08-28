CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest has been made in the murder of a Chapel Hill teen from late Thursday night, officials said Sunday night.

A shooting was reported just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Pritchard Avenue Extension, according to a news release from Chapel Hill police.

Rahzel Tyreek Jenkins was found at the scene, which is the location of two apartment buildings, suffering multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Jenkins, 19, was taken to UNC Hospitals, where he later died from his injuries, according to police.

In the Sunday night news release, police said Anthony Wuanya Holman, 22, of Chapel Hill was charged with first-degree murder in Jenkins’ death.

Holman surrendered to police Sunday and is being held in the Orange County Jail under no bond, a news release said.