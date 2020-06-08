Man concealed death of body found in back seat of car, Orange County officials say

Charles Alan Berry in a photo from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been charged in connection with the discovery of a body last month in Orange County, officials say.

John Logan Bell III, 53, was found dead in the back seat of his car on May 14, according to a Monday news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported as a “suspicious vehicle” near the intersection of N.C. 157 and Wagner Dairy Road.

Bell’s cause of death is still not known.

“A medical examiner performed an autopsy and toxicology tests but has yet to release the cause of Bell’s death,” the news release said.

However, officials said Bell’s body had “injuries consistent with someone moving his body after death.”

Charles Alan Berry, 57, of Rougemont was charged with concealment of death, deputies said.

Berry had a secured bond set at $100,000 ahead of his first court appearance set for Tuesday at 2 p.m.

“It is never the right decision to conceal a death. It is always better to call 911,” Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said in the news release.

