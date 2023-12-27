HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect after an altercation led to the fatal shooting of a man Wednesday.

Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Ferguson Road after a caller reported shooting a man after an altercation. According to deputies, the victim did not survive.

Investigators charged Darron Downey, 54, with second-degree murder. He is currently in the Orange County Detention Center without bond.

Deputies say that the suspect and the victim knew each other and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Downey’s first court appearance is set for Thursday, Dec. 28 at 2 p.m.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call Investigator Nazworth at (919) 245- 2960.