Man dies after shooting in Orange County, sheriff’s office says

EFLAND, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says a man died after a shooting in Thursday evening.

Deputies responded to Alice Miller Road off Richmond Road in Efland just before 5 p.m. in response to a call about a gunshot.

When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital where authorities said he later died.

The victim’s name has been withheld pending notification of family members, deputies say.

Anyone with any information is asked to call him (919) 245-2900.