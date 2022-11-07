Nicholas King in a photo from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Orange County deputies Monday night were searching for a man who escaped after he was charged with assault and kidnapping, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicholas Lance King, 29, was involved in crimes earlier Monday along Elizabeth Brady Road, deputies said.

He was in the back of a patrol vehicle headed to jail when he escaped, Orange County deputies first reported just after 8 p.m.

He had been seen running while wearing handcuffs that were fastened behind his back, a news release said. Deputies released a photo of King.

Just after 9 p.m. deputies said someone reported King’s location after recognizing him behind a business near U.S. 70 and N.C. 86.

His charges Monday include assault on a female and second-degree kidnapping.