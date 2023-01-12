CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Chapel Hill.

Chapel Hill police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Heritage Circle.

They discovered a man dead at the scene, and investigators say they have no reason to believe there is an immediate threat in the area.

Police told CBS 17 that they did not believe this was a random shooting.

No other information, including the man’s identity, was available.

This is the second shooting death this week in Chapel Hill. K’son Lamoriquia Thorpe, 27, of Oxford, was found dead Monday night from an apparent gunshot wound, Chapel Hill police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Chapel Hill Police at 919-968-2760 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Callers also may call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers anonymously at 919-942-7515 or at this website. Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.