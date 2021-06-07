Man injured during road-rage shooting in Chapel Hill; police searching for suspects, vehicle

Suspects and suspect vehicle involved in a June 7, 2021 road-rage shooting in Chapel Hill. (Courtesy of Chapel Hill police)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Chapel Hill police are investigating after a man was injured during a road-rage shooting Monday night, a news release said.

Chapel Hill police officers responded to a report of gunshots near Fordham Boulevard and Sage Road around 7 p.m. Monday. They found a man “suffering from injuries to his lower legs,” the release said.

The victim told police he and the occupants of a blue four-door Mazda sedan were yelling at each other about being cut off. A person in the Mazda then fired a shot, striking the victim’s car and injuring his legs, the release said.

The victim was taken to UNC Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspects left the area headed south on Fordham Boulevard.

Anyone with information on the case or may have been in the area at the time is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 919-942-7515. CrimeStoppers tips can be reported online, too.