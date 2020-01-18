Man nabbed after beating up girlfriend who refused to help in break-in, Orange County deputies say

MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is in custody after deputies say he beat up his girlfriend when she refused to help him in a break-in last week. It was spurred by images on Facebook.

Alexander Wayne Gillett, 26, ran from the scene, which is about four miles south of Mebane, according to a news release from Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Gillett was on the run for nearly week before he was caught Thursday and taken to the Guilford County Detention Center, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Gillett’s then-girlfriend was pistol-whipped the morning of Jan. 10 after she told her boyfriend she would not help him with a planned home break-in near Mebane Oaks Road, which is in western Orange County, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman ran for help at a home in the Scotland Road neighborhood off Nicks Road shortly after 11 that morning, the news release said.

The woman said Gillett had a gun and was “trying to hurt her,” deputies said.

She gave a lengthy statement to deputies about the planned break-in. The 27-year-old woman said she and Gillett received a ride to the area the night before to camp out and hunt coyotes, the news release said.

Alexander Wayne Gillett in a photo from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office before the incident took place.

“This morning, however, Gillett told her of his plans to break into a nearby home. He said he saw on Facebook there were valuable items inside the home. The woman reported she declined to participate in the plan and an argument ensued,” the news release said.

The woman had injuries to her face and head and bruising on her arm after she was hit several times with a silver handgun with a black handle, the news release said.

Her phone was dunked in water by Gillett, who then ran from the scene, the news release said. He was considered “armed and dangerous,” according to deputies.

Gillett, whose last known address is Greensboro, was already wanted in Guilford County on multiple charges including second-degree burglary, safecracking, second-degree kidnapping, and assault by strangulation.

He was caught in Guilford County, near the Rockingham County line, Orange County officials said.

Gillett is currently being held on a $12,000 bond in Guilford County.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now