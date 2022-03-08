CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police arrested a man soon after they say he robbed a credit union late Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported just before noon at the State Employees’ Credit Union at 110 S. Elliott Road, according to a news release from Chapel Hill police.

The suspect, a 36-year-old man, first tried to rob a victim outside the credit union, police said.

He then went inside the credit union with the victim and robbed the business, according to police.

Michael Riley Wilson was later found by officers after a “brief search” near the credit union, the news release said. Police said Wilson did not display a weapon during the robbery.

Wilson was charged with common law robbery, attempted common law robbery and kidnapping.

Wilson is being held on a $50,000 secured bond.

No one was injured.