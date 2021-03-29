Man on the run after chase, crash in Carrboro from Alamance County, officials say

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A chase involving a possible shooting suspect from Alamance County ended in a wreck in Carrboro with a man getting away and still on the run Monday night, officials said.

The incident happened before 10 p.m. when the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office was chasing a car that was connected with a recent shooting in Graham, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Alicia Stemper.

The chase along N.C. 54 came into Orange County and continued into Carrboro, Stemper said.

Just inside the Carrboro town limits, the Alamance County deputies tried a PITT maneuver in an effort to stop the suspect’s car before it went into the town.

However, both Alamance County deputies wrecked and their squad cars were not drivable, Stemper said.

One Alamance County suffered injuries when his car wrecked, but they are not life-threatening, Stemper said.

The suspect soon also crashed in the Old Fayetteville Road area not far from Carrboro Plaza, according to Stemper.

A man wearing a blue shirt and blue Nike shoes ran from the car and is still at large, Stemper said.

A woman passenger was left behind and was taken into custody.

No other details were available.