CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Police Department said it is looking for a man who is wanted for thefts at a campus library and gyms.

The department said the man is wanted for “several larcenies at Davis Library as well as Woollen and Fetzer Gyms,” in its tweet Monday.

The man was last seen in a solid yellow t-shirt, blue jeans and a gray and white ballcap. Police released a photo of the man Monday afternoon.

UNC police did not say if the man is a suspected student.

Officers said anyone with information about the case should contact Sgt. Dodson at (919)843-1423.