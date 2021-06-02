Man wanted in 2 shootings captured nearly 3 miles from scene of Orange County chase, crash

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wanted in connection with two shootings was arrested after he led deputies on a chase, crashed his vehicle and ran nearly three miles before getting caught, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting at a home off Neuse River Parkway near Knightdale around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Early Wednesday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Spring Hill Mobile Park for a shooting into a home.

Deputies saw the suspect’s vehicle while responding to the scene. Following a chase of several miles, the man crashed his vehicle at the intersection of Orange Chapel Clover Garden Church Road and Old Greensboro Highway, authorities said. He then ran away from the crash.

Deputies were able to find the man and arrested him nearly three miles from the crash site.

Deputies said the man was a suspect in the shooting in Knightdale, as well as a suspect in a shooting at the Spring Hill Mobile Home Park.

Orange County deputies said there were no injures in the second shooting. It is unknown if anyone was injured in the shooting near Knightdale.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, the Chapel Hill Police Department and the North Carolina Highway Patrol helped with the manhunt, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

More information is expected to be released later Wednesday.