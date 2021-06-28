Man wanted in Durham, Wake counties arrested after leading Orange County deputies on chase in stolen car

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man wanted for various crimes in Durham and Wake counties was arrested after leading deputies on a chase in a stolen car Sunday in Orange County, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident stemmed from deputies trying to stop a 2009 Lexus seen speeding and passing other drivers on a double yellow line. The car eventually spun out near the intersection of Oakdale Drive and Churton Street in Hillsborough, a news release said.

At that point, the driver jumped and ran from the car. One deputy detained two passengers while another chased the driver through the Lory Apartments and a pond before apprehending him, the release said.

The driver, 22-year-old Richard Ale Gutierrez-Dunlap, of Chapel Hill, had outstanding warrants in Durham County for robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, second-degree burglary, larceny of a motor vehicle, and larceny after breaking and entering.

He also had outstanding orders for arrest in Wake County for two counts of failure to appear in court on three counts of breaking and entering motor vehicles and felony possession of stolen goods.

The Lexus had also been reported stolen out of Durham County. Deputies searched the vehicle and found 53 Xanax pills along with plastic baggies and a digital scale. They also found key fobs to several vehicles and a ski mask, the release said.

“What started out as a traffic stop for multiple violations resulted in the fortuitous location and ultimate apprehension of an individual who otherwise may have continued to evade the criminal justice system,” Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said in the release. “The driver was not only endangering people on the roadways, but he was also operating a stolen vehicle, and dealing a controlled substance. He now faces charges in three counties and more might be forthcoming after investigators process additional evidence found in the vehicle.”

In addition to his outstanding warrants, Gutierrez-Dunlap was charged with felony flee to elude, possession of a stolen vehicle, careless and reckless driving, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, and maintaining a vehicle to sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance. He was jailed on a $78,000 combined bond.

Deputies also charged one of the passengers, Carlos Galvez, 19, with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle to sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance. He was given a $2,000 bond.

The other passenger was a 15-year-old released to the custody of his parents, the release said.

None of the deputies were injured. One deputy did lose his glasses in the pond chasing Gutierrez-Dunlap and had to go home to shower and change before finishing his shift.