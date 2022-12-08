CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 21-year-old man ran briefly from police trying to serve him outstanding warrants before being captured.

Just after noon on Thursday, officers saw Jared Smith in the 300 block of West Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill, police said.

While trying to serve the warrants to him, Smith ran and entered a business where officers arrested him. Police said Smith was armed with a gun.

Following Smith’s arrest, officers discovered he was armed with a gun.

Smith’s outstanding charges were:

Financial card theft

Resist, delay, and obstruct

Simple possession of a schedule VI substance

Open container

Driving while impaired

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Smith faces new charges following Thursday’s incident of: