HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man surrendered to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office Monday morning to face charges in connection to an October armed robbery in Orange County.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office took out warrants last week against Vernon-Williams for robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault by pointing a gun, and four counts of identity theft.

Investigators developed him as the suspect from an early morning robbery on Oct. 28 in the 3900 block of Old N.C. 86 near Hillsborough, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

He is accused of following the victim home from work and stealing more than $1,200 at gunpoint in the victim’s driveway. He then used the victim’s debit and credit cards to make fraudulent purchases.

At present, Vernon-Williams is in the Wake County Jail without bond on unrelated charges.

“I am always pleased when investigators successfully close a criminal case by identifying and arresting the responsible party. I find it particularly satisfying when the crime involves deliberate, targeted action like this one did. Such acts are chilling. My team will continue to protect the rights of Orange County residents to earn a living and be safe in and around their own homes,” Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said.