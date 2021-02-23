Man with 2 pounds of marijuana, gun arrested in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hillsborough police arrested a man Tuesday who had a gun and more than 2 pounds of marijuana, according to a news release.

The officers and a K-9 were on patrol when they stopped the suspect. He was out on bond after a similar drug charge, the release said.

The man, who was not identified, was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of selling marijuana, and carrying a concealed weapon.

No further information was released.