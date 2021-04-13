Man with history of making unwanted advances on women could be on the street again soon, Chapel Hill police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Chapel Hill police issued a warning Tuesday concerning a man with a history of making unwanted advances on women.

Tucker Chelly Frey was arrested Monday on Franklin Street and charged with first-degree trespassing, Chapel Hill police said.

“Frey has a history of making unwanted advances on females. It has been reported he will grab females, ask for food, take food, and even chase after females,” police said in a tweet.

While Frey is being held at the Orange County Detention Center, Chapel Hill police warned he could be released soon.

If you or someone you know has had such an encounter, Chapel Hill police ask you call 911 or 919-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon-Fri).

If you feel threatened, call 911 immediately. Central business district officers are in the area and will respond quickly.