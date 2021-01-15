‘Mando’ to be Chapel Hill police’s newest K-9

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Chapel Hill police announced K-9 “Mando” as its newest member on Friday.

“Ace” (Chapel Hill police)

Mando will replace “Ace,” a K-9 that spent the last four years with the department.

Mando is a German Shepard from Poland who came to the department through Ventosa Kennels in Scotland Neck.

The K-9 will be trained by Handler/Trainer Officer Belcher in narcotics detection, tracking, evidence searches, building searches, and handler protection.

Ace will retire with his trainer, who was also Belcher.

“We are sure he will help show Mando the ropes, and Mando will likely tell him the stories from the shift when he returns home to keep Ace connected to the career in which he served so well,” Chapel Hill police said in a release.