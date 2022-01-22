Many areas of Triangle concerned about black ice threat; Chapel Hill monitors roads after Friday’s snow

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s another snowy weekend in Chapel Hill.

“The DOT has done Franklin Street, Fordham Blvd. [and] some of our major routes. Our public works team in town is hitting all of the other big connectors within town and have even made it to the secondary roads,” said Alex Carrasquillo.

Carrasquillo, public information officer for Chapel Hill’s police and fire departments, said first responders are continuing to keep their eye on the roads.

Chapel Hill, like a lot of places, is dealing with the aftermath of the winter weather for the second weekend in a row.

This after that area got hit with the brunt of last week’s winter weather. This weekend there are reports that the area got 1 to 2 inches of snow.

“The concern going into the night is black ice. I think a lot of officers, firefighters and our first responders are concerned that people might feel secure since they were able to go out [Saturday] and get around,” Carrasquillo said.

“But anything that was shaded. Anything that was still wet is going to freeze over [Saturday night] and that’s a concern over the next couple of days given the temperatures,” he said.

The town said crews will be ready to apply salt to trouble spots Sunday morning. Town services and facilities that normally operate on Sunday plan to open on time.

“Our officers are positioned throughout town the same way they always are. They’ll be out there tonight. We are hopeful that people have been listening to our message to stay home during this especially when there’s the black ice threat,” Carrasquillo said.