CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — August 28 still weighs on the minds of a lot of people on the UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus.

“Like you go and ask someone maybe they’ll say they are doing okay, but really we are all still reeling from it,” said Alexander Denza.

The campus still reeling after an hours-long lockdown. Only to find out an associate professor was killed, allegedly by a doctoral student who ran off after the shooting.

“So, this is such an urgent issue, and we need to put it back in the spotlight,” Denza stated.

Denza is a senior at UNC Chapel Hill and is also with the organization March For Our Lives UNC.

The group says they are channeling their frustration and sense of urgency into a planned protest at the North Carolina General Assembly next week.

They are calling for an end to gun violence and stricter gun laws statewide.

“We’re unsafe at school and we are unsafe wherever we are in the community,” mentioned Sage Clausen, a sophomore at UNC Chapel Hill and March For Our Lives UNC member.

The group said it’s not just speaking out regarding gun violence on school campuses but in surrounding communities.

“This is not just about students. This is about everyone,” Denza said.

Another big issue they plan to focus on is voting.

This week, Republicans delayed a vote on a bill that would make the State Board of Elections and county election boards evenly split between Democrats and Republicans. Those boards currently are majority democratic.

The protest will take place Tuesday, September 12 starting at Bicentennial Plaza at 1 p.m.