MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — A part of Mebane’s Fire Department since 1993 is hanging up his helmet.

Bob Louis, who became Mebane’s first career fire chief in 2000, and joined the department in 1993 as a volunteer, announced his retirement during the city’s council meeting Monday night.

“Chief Louis has meant so much to the City of Mebane over the years. As with Mebane, the job

and the fire department have grown under his leadership, and we have a first-class fire

department,” Mayor Ed Hooks said. “We are very proud of Chief Louis and the dedication he has given to the city.”

When Louis began his role of chief, Mebane operated with three total members, the city said. Now, Mebane Fire Department has 36 career employees and 20 volunteers, 23 years later.

Louis was a volunteer firefighter in 1993 before becoming a full-time firefighter in 1994. He also served as a secretary, fire captain and superintendent of alarms before being appointed as the city’s first chief.

Mebane said Louis’ final day of service will be the last day of 2023, on Dec. 31.