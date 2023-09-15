Devin Clark, 18, in a photo from his family and Lyric Woods, 14, in a photo from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

HILLSBORORUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The memorial for two teens who were killed one year ago was vandalized earlier this week, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Charles Blackwood said people visiting the memorial dedicated to Devin Clark and Lyric Woods discovered the vandalism at the site on Friday.

Clark and Woods, who were 18 and 14 respectively at the time of their deaths, were killed in western Orange County on Sept. 17, 2022.

“Sunday is the anniversary of Devin and Lyric’s death. Sadly, one or more persons did not treat the site with the respect it deserves,” said Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood. “I am offering a $3,500 reward for information that leads to the identification and prosecution of the person or persons who committed this crime.”

The sheriff said the vandalism occurred sometime between Monday and Friday.

The vandals spray-painted vulgar language and damaged picture frames that were a part of the memorial, the sheriff’s office said.