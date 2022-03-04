CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – March is the month for spreading awareness about colon cancer and according to Dr. Reza Rahbar, a medical director for Colon and Rectal Surgery at UNC Rex, research shows millennials are more at risk of getting colon cancer.

Colorectal cancer also known as colon cancer is a disease in which cells in the colon or rectum grow out of control.

It’s the third most common cancer in the U.S. aside from skin cancer. According to Dr. Rahba, the current increase in the disease in people born in the 1990s could be attributed to dietary lifestyles.

“I think the reason why setting a month aside for the awareness of colorectal cancer is important is because it is on the rise,” Dr. Rahba.” If you look at people born in the ’90s, so that’s not that long ago, there is a four times risk of those patients or those people born in the ’90s getting rectal cancer and a 2/4 risk of them getting colon cancer compared to people born in the ’50s.”

CBS 17 asked why the group is more at risk than others.

“Unfortunately it’s just not clear. The problem is lifestyle tends to play a role. But it’s really hard to tease out things as subjective as a lifestyle,” Rahba said.

Most of the patients show no family history of the disease and can sometimes have no symptoms of cancer.

“A lot of people think that if my mom or dad or grandfather doesn’t have colon cancer I’m OK but unfortunately most of the cases I see are brand new cases in a family,” he said.

Rahba said that prescreening is key and they have since lowered the age for the screening process for all adults from 50 to 45 years of age.

“I think one be aware of the symptoms you have — bleeding and things like that. But two be aware of your family history because that changes your guidelines and be aware of what the guidelines are,” he said.

He said the good news is if detected early the surgical success rate is high for patients. Rahba said people should talk with their doctor about screening.