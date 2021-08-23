Minor charged with shooting man in the chest during fight at Carrboro party, police say

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A minor is facing multiple charges after shooting a man during a private party at a Carrboro salon Sunday morning, according to Carrboro police.

Officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 1:35 a.m. inside Salon Monterrey, located at 104 N.C. Highway 54.

According to police, two males got into a verbal argument inside the salon that then turned into a “physical confrontation.”

During the fight, a minor pulled a handgun and fired off multiple shots at the man he had been fighting with, police said.

The victim was struck once in the chest and partygoers were able to subdue the suspect until police got there, authorities said.

The victim was taken to UNC Hospital and is currently in stable condition and is recovering, according to police.

The suspect was arrested and a handgun was recovered at the scene, police said.

“Because the shooter was under 18 years of age, juvenile petitions were filed for the following

crimes: assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a

minor, possession of a firearm in establishment with alcohol, and possession of a firearm with

altered serial number,” police said in a news release.

A secure custody order was obtained on the minor and he was taken to the Dillon Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Butner by officials with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The suspect is currently being held in the detention center.

Because of the age of the suspect, no further information – including his name – will be released by police.